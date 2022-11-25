Former Da Nu Eagles band singer Henry Mwanje has broken the silence concerning how much he used to earn per show while still part of the group.

The “Love Kalondozi” singer who seems to be at loggerheads with his former boss – turned lawmaker Geoffrey Lutaaya disclosed that he used to earn Shs50k per show regardless of the distance they would travel to perform.

Henry Mwanje explained that before joining the Da Nu Eagles band, he always wished to join a group of musicians that would at least aid him to earn Shs10k per show in the year 2014.

In 2015, he, fortunately, managed to join Da Nu Eagles and everything started off on a bright note as his wish of earning Shs10k per show was overachieved since their boss began by paying Shs20K.

As years went by, his payment was increased from Shs 20K to Shs50k.

Henry Mwanje notes that he appreciated everything that his bosses did for him as they provided him with shelter and Shs50k was always to help him sort out their challenges.

In a very lengthy interview, Henry Mwanje is heard asking his former boss Geoffrey Lutaaya to spread positivity after he accused him of being so negative despite grooming him in the music industry.