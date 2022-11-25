If Eddy Kenzo goes on to win the Grammy award next year, Martha Mukisa has booked to keep the accolade at her house.



The last couple of days have had Ugandans in jubilation mode after Eddy Kenzo was nominated in the 65th Grammy awards.

The Big Talent Entertainment CEO was nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category for his feature on Matt B’s song “Gimme Love”.

He has since received congratulatory messages from his fans and fellow celebrities some of whom could not contain their excitement.



Martha Mukisa particularly was over the moon when her close friend was announced in the nominations for the awards that happen next year.

In the case that Kenzo bags the award, Mukisa wants to be the one to house the accolade at her home.

Through her social media platforms, she wrote, “If we win this Grammy, it will be in my house,” sending several of her followers into laughter.

Martha Mukisa regards Kenzo as her idol and the two have worked on a collaboration before dubbed “Sango”.

See more If we win this Grammy, it will be in my house. #sisaaga #MarthaMukisa pic.twitter.com/S1zqoYGnda — SISAAGA (@MarthaMukisaUg) November 21, 2022

In the meantime, Martha Mukisa is lining up the release of her new EP album dubbed “Sisaaga” which will drop on Friday 9th December 2022.