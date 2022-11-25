The Miss Curvy Africa grand finale beauty pageant contest that was scheduled to take place today at Imperial Royale Hotel has been called off.

Based on the letter that was shared on social media, the contest was suspended due to unavoidable circumstances that the management did not explain in detail.

Speculations suggest that the management might have faced financial problems and could not meet some of the requirements to enable the contest to move on smoothly.

They apologized to the concerned parties for the failure to host the event as earlier communicated but promised to announce another course of action soon.

We regret to inform you that the Miss curvy Africa grand finale at Imperial Royale on 25th November 2022 has been canceled due to unavoidable circumstances. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our contestants, sponsors, and all well-wishers. We shall be informing you of our next steps in due course. Miss Curvy Africa

The cancellation of the pageant left contestants from different African nations confused with some of them ranting in the comment section.