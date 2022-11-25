Singer Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye Starboss has disclosed that his love and passion for music made him drop out of school when he had just joined Makerere University.

The “Sula Indicator” singer opened up about his education journey while appearing on Bukedde TV for an interview.

Big Eye narrated that he studied from Kaazo Junior for his Primary level and thereafter joined St. Mary’s for his O-level.

After excelling with good grades, he joined Kololo High for his A-level.

From Kololo, Big Eye joined Makerere University to pursue a degree in Computer Science but later decided to dedicate most of his time to music.

During that period of time, he landed a breakthrough hit song that forced him to ditch studies for music as he had started earning some good money.