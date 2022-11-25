Local rapper Gravity Omutujju has clapped back at Gagamel boss Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool who appeared in an interview dissing him saying he should learn how to bathe and dress well.

Bebe Cool came out to throw shade at Gravity Omutujju as he commented on the statements the Trouble Tabu Entertainment singer had previously stated when he requested veteran musicians to retire.

The “Wire Wire” singer who seemed bitter lashed out at Gravity telling him to first learn how to bathe, dress well, and smell good.

Also Read: Will you feed my children? – Bebe Cool to critics who want him to quit music

On the same issue, Bebe Cool told whoever wants to see him retire from music that it won’t be possible because he also has bills to pay and children to feed.

Upon coming across Bebe’s rant, Gravity replied saying that he knows how to bathe and that he dresses well.

He also boasted that he smells good and claimed that Bebe Cool only fears to retire because he is afraid of change.

Gravity further maintained that the industry has changed and that the new generation is currently running the business.

Munange we bathe and dress well, in fact we even smell good just mwe mutya reality na change, Naye kiliza oba gana things changed #newgeneration Is ruling ate world wide Gravity