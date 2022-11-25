NBS Television journalist Zambaali Bulasio Mukasa has opened up about threats that he has received from hackers who took control of his Instagram account.

On Thursday night, through a tweet, the NBS Barometer show moderator alerted his followers of hos his Instagram account had been hacked.

Zambaali is a social media fanatic who always shares hilarious videos and dance challenges on his TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter accounts.

He revealed that his Instagram which boasts over 32.3k followers had been taken control of by unknown hackers.

Also Read: Abryanz recovers hacked IG and Facebook accounts

He further noted that the hackers were “threatening to release photoshopped videos” and asked his followers to disregard them when they are indeed released.

He pointed out that he is working with his team to ensure that he regains access to his account, however.

“IMPORTANT NOTICE: I have been hacked; the hackers are threatening to release photoshopped videos, disregard them when you see them & call police ASAP, as I work on regaining my Instagram account,” the tweet read.

Zambaali is not the only renowned public figure to have their social media accounts hacked. The likes of Zari Hassan, Jose Chameleone, Spice Diana, Eddy Kenzo, among several others have been down the same road.