Dancehall gospel singer Emmanuel Edwin Kusaasira, better known by stage name Coopy Bly, and his baby mama Anne Marie Redan are toasting to their 6th wedding anniversary.

The couple who walked down the aisle on 26th November 2016 is blessed with two beautiful daughters having welcomed the second child last year in May.

Having sailed through a blissful relationship for all the past years they have been together, Coopy Bly saw it fit to celebrate how far they have come despite the ups and downs faced along the way.

Also Read: Coopy Bly and wife expecting second baby

Coopy Bly decided to share his marital journey with his followers on his social media accounts noting how they still have a very long way to go.

He further disclosed how blessed he is to have his wife Anne Marie in his life before wishing her a happy anniversary.

Happy 6th Wedding Anniversary Babe Anne Marie Kusaasira. So blessed to have you! #6Down #ForeverToGo Coopybly