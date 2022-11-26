The long awaited traditional marriage between two lovebirds Dr. Kulthum Nabunya and engineer Akram Gumisiriza eventually came to pass.

Dr. Kulthum successfully managed to introduce the love of her life to her parents in a beautiful ceremony that was attended on an only-invite basis.

The ceremony was lavish if we are to go by the decoration, gifts, outfits and everything that we set our eyes on.

Everybody who was present for the celebration was convinced that the couple is going to live a happy life.

During the ceremony, engineer Akram turned emotional as he was in disbelief that his dreams of having Dr. Kulthum as his wife had materialised.

He gifted Dr. Kulthum with brand new wheels that melted her heart as she did not expect the gift to come at the ceremony.

The pair have been dating for almost a year but their relationship has been marred with a couple of controversies.

It was reported that sometime back that Sheikhs from Kibuli wanted to block Dr. Kulthum’s introduction ceremony but all was settled when they held a meeting and ironed out the differences.

Congratulations to the couple!