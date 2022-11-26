Congratulations are flowing in for the remaining half of the Hitnature duo Abba, born Abaasi Nsubuga, following his education success.

News reaching us indicates that he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from the International University of East Africa (IUEA)

Abba broke the good news by sharing photos and videos of him decking on his graduation gown.

He then wrote saying part one of his dreams is done as he looks forward to a new chapter in life.

University part 1 done ewedde. Congrats to my other fellow graduates. Abba

This comes a few months after the duo that broke out after their monster jam Twazikoze Zaweze split over undisclosed reasons.

Big Shan, the other half of the duo also recently reportedly got married to his lover we Faridah Gwen.

Sources reveal that the duo parted ways when their manager and mentor Weezy On The Beat dumped them and relocated overseas for greener pastures.

Life has never been the same for the duo and Big Shan seems to have completely abandoned music to focus on his marriage and other ambitions of his life.

Abba who was always considered the most creative among the two decided to continue with the music dream and retained the name “Hitnature”.

He has a new project dubbed “Tekila” and he hopes it will help him bounce back to the limelight.