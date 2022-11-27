David Lutalo finds it funny that a superstar like Gravity Omutujju organized an entire press conference just to shed tears before the press.

Following a successful concert a few months ago, Gravity Omutujju appeared before the press and rubbished the relevance of artists like Bobi Wine, Jose Chameleone, and Bebe Cool.

Immediately, he faced backlash from the online dwellers who even took the scorching attack on his family members, labeling them all sorts of things.

The rapper then held a press conference in which he apologized for undermining the top music trio and vowed never to repeat the same mistake.

Also Read: Bebe Cool Blames Gravity Omutujju’s Behavior On Adolescence

He also shed tears as he remembered the abusive language that was used against his children and wife, and urged the media to do better than degrading artists.

While speaking to the media recently, fellow artist David Lutalo advised Gravity to stay away from such controversies as they do not help him at all.

Lutalo advised the rapper to instead spend more time in the studio working on good music that his fans will enjoy rather than crying in public.

David Lutalo emphasized that celebrities and other public figures must have that tough skin not to show their weaknesses because they are superstars.

“Superstars do not cry in public. All you need to do is do good music and the fans will shower you with love. You cannot seek public sympathy through crying,” David Lutalo noted.