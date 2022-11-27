According to Wikipedia, Juliana Kanyomozi was born on 27th November 1980 which means she is celebrating her 42nd birthday. Other sources, however, suggest she is 44 years old.

The songstress that has blessed us with a couple of generational hit songs and ballads has not had the smoothest of rides in the past years.

Following the death of her son Keron Raphael Kabugo in 2014, Juliana had the toughest period of her life and even sunk into depression.

It had an effect on her music career as well as she stopped dropping songs and performing severally at concerts.

In August 2022, however, Juliana decided to leave her past where it belongs and held a concert at Kampala Serena Hotel which was successful.

She has since returned to her former social life, making appearances at a couple of public events and releasing music.

Today, Ugandans join together in celebrating her birthday and she has also given us something to feed our eyes on.

Looking at the photos shared on her social media pages, it’s hard to tell that she is 42 years old. She looks stunning and very beautiful.

Take a gaze below: