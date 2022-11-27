Zari Hassan says she had no idea what her ex-boyfriend Dark Stallion was dealing in after reports that his girlfriend was executed in a drug dealing scandal in Bangladesh.

Yesterday, a tweet made by South African entrepreneur Moskey Mothape revealed how a young lady identified as Lesedi was killed by the Bangladeshi government for trafficking drugs into Bangladesh.

Moskey further revealed that Lesedi, who had spent a while in jail, had a boyfriend who always sent her to deliver the drugs but he got married to another girl when she was jailed.

In the photos shared by Moskey are South Africa-based Ugandan Reality Tv star, Socialite, and Businesswoman Zari Hassan and Dark Stallion.

“Lesedi was killed today by Bangladesh government for trafficking Drugs into their country. What is sad is that her boyfriend, who sent her to deliver drugs got married to another girl while she was in jail,” the tweet read.

Upon coming across the tweet, however, Zari Hassan was quick to distance herself from having any knowledge to do with Dark Stallion’s wrongdoings.

Despite acknowledging that she dated him for three months two years ago, Zari denied ever being married to him and said that she “never knew what business he did.”

Woke up to this. NEVER BEEN MARRIED TO THIS GUY, NEVER KNEW WHAT BUSINESS HE DID. Dated him for about 3 months 2 years ago and that’s it. Stop tagging me like I know his sh*t. Just to set the record straight. Rip to the lady. Zari Hassan

Zari and Dark Stallion a.k.a Don Iyamzey are believed to have split in July 2021 over undisclosed issues.