On 25th November, the late Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata Batte’s widow Dr. Kulthum Nabunya and her South Africa-based new catch, engineer Akram Gumisiriza held a glamorous introduction ceremony in Kawanda.

The function was attended by more than 500 guests at an invite-only basis to witness a memorable day for the couple.

During the celebrations, Dr. Kulthum was gifted several items including a brand new car, registration plate DR KUL 4 GP.

Also Read: Dr. Kulthum introduces Akram Gumisiriza in a beautiful ceremony

While talking to the media, engineer Akram was asked how he plans to handle his marriage yet he spends most of the time is out of Uganda.

He said that he plans to relocate to Kampala in the near future adding that it is stressful and tiresome to always travel in and out of the country to enjoy their relationship.

He noted that since he works in the mining industry when he is in South Africa, he plans to apply for a job in Uganda’s mining industry so as to have a stable marriage with his wife.

Engineer Gumisiriza went ahead to scoff at critics who think that he has no home saying he is going to move Kulthum out of late Sheikh Muzaata’s home to his own.