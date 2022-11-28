Singer Hassan Kigozi a.k.a Geosteady has revealed how his reunion with Prima Kardashi is in the best interest of their children.

Geosteady and Prima Kardashi broke up in 2020 after several attempts to stick together despite the troubles their relationship was facing.

According to Geosteady, Prima was disrespectful and violent. On the other hand, Prima claims that the singer was a cheat, hence why they couldn’t stay together any longer.

A lot has happened since they broke up; with Geosteady moving on into another relationship with Hindu Kay, and Prima also jumping into Mr. Henrie’s arms.

Recent weeks, however, have witnessed a reunion between the two longtime lovers. They recently publicly revealed that they are indeed back together.

The Blackman CEO notes that there are so many reasons why they decided to get back together including the fact that they have two children together.

“Mama SO I’m proud we made this for the best of us and my kids. Prima Kadarshi I promise this music project SEMBERA will yield a lot for us so long as I stand as GEOSTEADY in this industry. I got you coz you got me,” he wrote on social media early on Monday morning.

Before splitting in 2020, Prima and Geosteady had been living together for more than six years.