South African Media Personality Andile Ncube and Actress Khanyi Mbau have confirmed that they will be in Uganda next month for Zari Hassan’s All White Party.

Khanyi Mbau is a 37-year-old South African Actress, Musician, Television Presenter, and Socialite who became a fan favorite in Uganda after the first season of the Young, Famous, and African series.

Andile Ncube – who also starred in the Young, Famous, and African series – is one of the most successful media personalities in South Africa.

He is famous for his brilliant career as a Sportscaster and Television Personality.

Andile Ncube and Zari Hassan

“I’m so excited when I announced he will be gracing my annual All White Party,” Zari Hassan said to reveal the good news of Andile’s presence.

She also revealed that Khanyi, whom she labeled “my evil stepsister” will also grace the event which is slated to happen on 22ns December 2022 at MOTIV, Bugolobi.

Naked DJ, Kayleigh Schwark, and Swanky Jerry are also expected to make appearances on top of other Ugandan local celebrities who are anticipating such a remarkable night.

“I am happy to announce that my All white party is coming back and bigger than ever! And I am super excited that some of my friends from Young, Famous 7 African are coming along to check out Uganda for the first time,” she said.