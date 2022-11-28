A video that started trending on Monday shows Argentinian ex-Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero dancing and enjoying a good time with Ugandan dance group Triplets Ghetto Kids.

Since the start of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the Triplets Ghetto Kids have been in Qatar where they have toured different places.

The group left for Qatar earlier this month on an all-expense paid trip to Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup tournament.

The Ghetto Kids landed the opportunity following a video they recorded a while back as they displayed their creativity in expressing what they anticipate the World Cup to be like.

Also Read: Triplets Ghetto Kids pay visit to Qatar ahead of 2022 World Cup Finals

The clip went viral and reached the right and well-placed individuals who were impressed by the kids’ skit hence picking interest in them and offering them a visit to the World Cup hosting nation.

Upon arrival at the Qatar airport, they were treated to a warm welcome before they were taken to meet other dignitaries who offered them some goodies.

The Ghetto Kids have so far visited different towns and football stadiums where the world’s most prestigious showpiece tournament has been taking place.

They have also met several global stars including Actors, Musicians, and Sportsmen the latest of whom is retired ex-Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero.

A video that was shared on the Argentinian footballer’s Instagram account shows him having lots of fun while surrounded by the Ghetto Kids as they dance to some music.

Aguero, who retired in December 2021 after being diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia, seems to be having so much joy as he showcases his sleek dance moves.

Chek out the video below: