Team No Sleep singer Pinky, real name Rahmah Nanyanzi, and Nina Roz have taken their friendship to another level and now even have matching tattoos.

Rahmah Pinky, born Nanyanzi Rahmah on 12th July 2004, is a Ugandan artist who joined Team No Sleep (TNS) following the exit of Sheebah Karungi.

After joining the music industry, Pinky did not get the warmest of receptions as several Sheebaholics looked at her as the reason why Sheebah and Jeff Kiwa split.

The negativity has slowly died out and she has also made herself a couple of friends within the music industry.

The closest of them all, however, is Nina Roz who was also close to Sheebah and affiliated with Team No Sleep at the start of her career.

Nina and Pinky have made their friendship a public secret on TikTok where they share quite much about their daily lives and different challenges.

The two also have a song dubbed ‘Tukimala’ which they released in September.

The two artists also have matching tattoos on their arms, something that has made their fans believe that their bond has grown way stronger in the past few months.