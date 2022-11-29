Ugandan singer Ibrahim Mayanja a.k.a Big Eye Starboss has promised a big reward to whoever can find his phone which one of his team members lost while hanging out at a bar in Kololo.

Over the weekend, one of Big Eye Starboss’ friends lost one of his phones; a Samsung, while hanging out at Cask Lounge, Kololo.

According to the singer, the phone contained so much content and confidential information that he would like to retrieve.

Through social media, Big Eye revealed the news to his fans before pledging to handsomely reward whoever can find it.

Also Read: Kasuku laments over lost iPhone, vows to deal with thief traditionally



“Special Announcement: One of my team members has dropped or lost my official Samsung PHONE at CASK LOUNGE KOLOLO,” the statement partly read.

“Kindly if found, call us on 0704477510 the reward will be bigger than the price of the phone because of what it contains in.”

He described the condition the phone was in and other details to help whoever could be in its possession to help return it.

“The phone was off but when you switch it on you will see the name Big Eye Foundation as the screensaver on a red background with small damage on the side of the screen. Kindly share if you can.”