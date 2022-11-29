Big Talent Entertainment boss Edrisah Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo believes that among his two daughters; Aamaal Musuuza (7) and Maya Musuuza (11), the former is likely to carry on with his musical legacy.

The “Sitya Loss” singer during an interview said that Aamaal has a nice and lovely voice which he thinks is smooth.

Eddy Kenzo went ahead to claim that he is willing and very ready to mentor her once she shows interest in doing music.

He would want her to carry on with the job that has seen him and her mother Rema Namakula rise to stardom and achieve big things.

Also Read: Eddy Kenzo – I only see Aamaal in photos just like any other person

I think Aamaal. I will mentor her because I really love this job (music) and I am who I am today because of music. It’s a blessing. Eddy Kenzo

He maintained that besides his daughters pursuing music, he will give them support in any other career that they will take on to have decent lifestyles.

Meanwhile, if Aamaal chooses the musical path, she won’t be the first child of a musician to join the music industry.

Allan Hendrick Ssali, the oldest son of Bebe Cool, Baby Gloria, the daughter of gospel musician Betty Nakibuuka Senyonjo, and Abba Marcus Mayanja, the oldest son of Jose Chameleone are just a few examples of children of famous singers to have tried out music.