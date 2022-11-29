Having met Uganda’s Triplets Ghetto Kids, former Manchester United captain Rio Ferdinand wants them to perform at the World Cup Qatar 2022 final.

Since moving to Qatar earlier this month, the Triplets Ghetto Kids have been a shining light at the FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.

Visiting different places in Doha and around other areas where the tournament is being hosted, the Ugandan dance group has raised the Ugandan flag so high.

Everywhere they go, they leave an unforgettable experience for the people in Qatar through their mini dance performances.

Rio Ferdinand now wants the group to perform at the pregame of the World Cup final.

In a video showing Ferdinand dancing and having a good time with the Ugandan dance group, he asks FIFA to make it possible for the Ghetto Kids to perform at the final.

“In the final, that’s when the best are gonna be playing but we need the pregame to have the best dancers, the Ghetto Kids. FIFA, we need these guys!” Rio Ferdinand said.

He then went ahead to dance with them and the beautiful wide smiles on the kids’ faces were so visible. Such an adorable moment you should catch: