Ugandan singer Lydia Jazmine and Nigerian singer Skales have dropped a hint on a new collaboration that they have worked on during the latter’s visit to the +256.

Nigerian Afrobeats star Skales, real name Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, performed at the Jameson & Friends party over the weekend.

Having been to Uganda several times already, the singer has made a couple of celebrity friends and one of those is Lydia Jazmine, real name Lydia Nabawanuka.

The two linked up at the residence where Skales was staying and decided to record some new music for their fans.

Skales performing in Uganda

A video shared on both artists’ Instagram stories shows them both vocalizing as a producer tries to set up the beats.

The title of their collaboration and further details about when it will be released are undisclosed at the moment but Lydia Jazmine revealed that it will be a 2023 project.

On the video she shared, she left the caption, “Atamanyi kuyimba wakufa 2023,” as she tried to send out a message about how musically prepared she is for next year.

Check out the video below: