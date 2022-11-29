Uganda’s music stars Spice Diana, Jackie Chandiru, Shine Omukiga, Sandra Nansambu, and Triggah have released a new song titled ‘Tekawo Enjawulo’ aimed at fighting Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

The new project was created through a collaboration by Rose Charities, Reach A Hand Uganda, and TAG Studios under Talent Africa Group.

“Tekawo Enjawulo” is a Luganda word that can be translated to mean “Effect The Change” and the project goes out to help the communities and the girl child.

Funded by Rose Charities, is dedicated to raising awareness about Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) and its effects on young Ugandan girls.

The project also offers actions that girls can take when they experience Sexual and Gender-Based Violence situations.

Pearl of Africa Star Search winner, Sandra Nansambu, Spice Diana, Jackie Chandiru, Shine Omukiga, and Triggah relay the message in the best way they can.

Listening to the lyrics written by Jackie Chandiru, Allan Watikha, Bruce Dickson, and Kizito Tony, “Tekawo Enjawulo” calls for a change in the behaviors of our society and calls upon everyone to be responsible for the change that is needed.

The song highlights the main issues faced by Ugandan girls including early marriages, teenage pregnancies, sexual advances from older men, abuse of powers by teachers at school, and pressure from boys to have sex.

The lyrics that are in languages from different regions in Uganda depict these societal evils and showcase some of the pain they’ve caused to girls.

The audio was produced by Melanin Boy, mixed and mastered by Samuel Lamara at TAG Studios. The visuals were directed by Elly V. Mugisa for Black Magic Filmz.