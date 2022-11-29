Ugandan kids dance group Fire K Stars won big at the Mast The Magazine (MTM) awards 2022 edition that was held over the weekend.

The MTM awards are organized by a publication servicing company based in the South West of England, the United Kingdom which was founded in 2012.

The awards were organized to mark the 10th anniversary of the company, and aimed at celebrating the excellence and achievements of the Asian, Black, and Ethnic Communities.

Fire K Stars’ win made them the first dance group from Uganda and East Africa to win the MTM award in the category of music and entertainment.

Fire K Stars has become the first dance team in Africa and East Africa to win the MTM Award from London in the category of Music and Entertainment. The MTM Awards celebrate the essence of business and honour culture across the rich diverse ethnic communities and groups. Fire K Stars

MTM’s 10th anniversary glittering gala awards event went down on Saturday evening at Delta Bristol Marriott Hotel City Centre – South West’s Premier Event Ballroom.

See more @firekstars Uganda🇺🇬 to the world thanks very much @MTM_Awards London🇬🇧 for this big win #firekstars has become the First Dance Team in Africa and East Africa to win the MTM Award from London in the category of Music and Entertainment💃#firekstarswinningMTMAward2022@MTM_Awards pic.twitter.com/LnJn414tF7 — Fire K Stars dancers Africa (@firekstars) November 29, 2022

Congratulations Fire K Stars!