The year 2022 has been a good landmark for sensational vocalist Zafaran with the most obvious flash point being signed to Swangz Avenue.

On Tuesday, she released the audio and video for her brand new song titled ‘Ankuba’ which can be defined as “crushing on a man.”

Written by Tamugi and produced by Grammy nominee producer Steyn, the song is lyrically rich from the lyrics to the audio production, and the visuals.

It’s important to remember these two names because these guys did exact justice to what fits Zafaran musically, especially the vocal ability which makes her a tick.

Ankuba checks all the boxes in regard to the music that has made all musicians from the Swangz Avenue household names.

The song is refined with some local pop, a pearl of melodies backed with mastered production from Steve Keys.

“Kire nankuba nga tuli babiri kire nankuba kire nankuba agawalayi ono omwana ankuba Ono omwana matala nebwotamuliisa matala ono cake yamadala etayagala matala ahhh,” goes the chorus.

Ankuba maxes out Zafaran’s vocals tapping into that sometimes raspy girl next door thing she does with her voice that makes her impossible to ignore.

Mostly though, this is a song written by a young generation writer that managed to figure her ability out and produced by a fellow that understood the sort of musical nuances that work for Zafaran.

Ankuba is proof that there is life in music if one is under a serious and generous record label and management company musically speaking.

The video was shot and directed by Aaronaire. It’s so simple and precise, with a flowing storyline of falling in love with a workmate.

The main vixen was the perfect pick for his role in the video. It was shot from National Library located on Buganda road.