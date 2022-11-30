Having gotten back on good terms with her lover Victor Kamenyo, socialite Ruth Akoragye Angora now wants him to make her his wife at a lavish wedding.

Ruth Akoragye and local rapper Victor Katongole a.k.a Victor Kamenyo solved their issues and got their relationship back on track after a breakup that was caused by infidelity claims.

During an interview in which they both appeared, Ruth revealed that she has moved on from what caused their short breakup.

She noted that Victor Kamenyo understood his mistakes and genuinely apologized for them and she accepted.

Also Read: Back Together: Victor Kamenyo makes peace with estranged wife (VIDEO)

She acknowledged missing her man during the breakup and that she would often check his pages to see what was happening in his life.

“Victor understood his mistakes and apologized even away from the cameras. I realized that if I had not forgiven him, I would live to regret it because I am not happy without him,” Ruth Akoragye said.

“I used to just act around cameras but I was stalking him to see what he would say, it was too much.”

The socialite, who has increasingly become popular and now hosts a couple of theme nights at local hangouts, further let the world know what she wants the rapper to do for her.

She noted that she would be the happiest woman in the world if Kamenyo broke the bank and wedded her at a lavish wedding that would make people’s jaws drop.

“He knows everything about me, he has seen it all. I also know that he knows what I want him to do. I want a wedding, one that will be admired by many people,” she said while casting a huge smile on her face.

By the look of things, Victor Kamenyo is willing to do everything he possibly can to prove his love for Ruth and we cannot wait to see how this wedding thing will turn out.