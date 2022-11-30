Miss Tourism Uganda Sydney Nabulya Kavuma has been crowned Miss Talent at the 2022 Miss Tourism International finale in Malaysia.

The Miss Tourism International (MTI) World Finale 2022/2023 crown went to Thailand’s Suphatra Kliangprom who beat nine other contestants from the final selection on Friday night.

Nine subsidiary titles were up for grabs – the Best in National Costume won by Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Nga, Best in Talent won by Uganda’s Sydney Navulya Kavuma, Miss Photogenic won by Maria, Miss Charm won by Milana Mosharova from Kazakhstan, and Best in Cat’s Portrait won by Raskina.

The Best in Social Media won by Suphatra, Miss Nuzezo Glamour won by Crystal, Miss Friendship won by Yuka Oyama (Japan), and Miss Popularity won by Park Sea (South Korea).

Sydney presented her beauty with a purpose project on different things that happen in Uganda. Sydney has crowned Miss Tourism Uganda on 23rd September at Kampala Serena Hotel.

Speaking at the press Conference held at Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Center in Entebbe, Ayisha Naguddi who is the brand and communication person at Miss Tourism Uganda said that the government should make efforts and invest more in the pageant because it has really promoted Uganda.

She also urged private sectors and big names in the government to invest in Miss Tourism Uganda and also empower the young ladies to love and promote the beauty of Uganda to world side world.