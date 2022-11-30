Prima Kardashi’s ex-lover Henry Arinitwe a.k.a Mr. Henrie says there is no bad blood between them despite the way in which their relationship ended.



For over a year, Galaxy FM presenter Mr. Henrie and city beautician and businesswoman Prima Kardashi dated after the latter dumped her baby daddy Geosteady.

Their relationship seemed rosy and they were never shy to publicly display affection for one another at each chance they got.

All that, however, came to a halt earlier this year and Prima has since reunited with her baby daddy, also singer, Geosteady.

Also Read: I’m neither Mr. Henrie’s friend nor his enemy – Geosteady

There have been rumors circulating that Prima and Henrie no longer see eye-to-eye and that they are the worst of enemies.

Prima however dispelled the rumors recently during a press conference when she said that Mr. Henrie is a good man who deserves good things.

The Galaxy FM presenter as well notes that there is no bad blood between them and that they always greet each other when they meet.

“Prima and I are not sworn enemies. At the end of the day, she is a human being much as we are not relating anymore,” Mr. Henrie said during a show on Galaxy FM.

“We can talk because I do advertising and she has business so why wouldn’t we talk? I’ve met her several times and I greet her. We talk because there is no bad blood. This is the 21st century,” he added.