Next Media senior health reporter and producer Zahra Namuli has called it a wrap at the Naguru-based media outlet.

Zahara Namuli announced her departure through her Twitter account where she revealed that she has been a part of the media house for close to a decade.

In a short tweet, she thanked all those who have supported her in becoming one of the most vibrant health reporters in the country and added that she does not take the support accorded to her for granted.

She recounted how the years she has been at Next Media have made huge impact to her life and the community that she serves as she learned lots of new things.

It has been about 8 years of learning unlearning and relearning. To all those that have been part of my Journalism Journey I cannot thank you enough. I am here to let you know that the Journey is coming to an end. Zahara Namuli

Zahra Namuli has been a house-hold reporter at Next media and her services will be dearly missed.

She is actually a woman of many talents as she has been juggling a couple of business ventures with journalism for the eight years she has served.

She is yet to disclose her next destination but when she does, we will keep you posted.

See more It has been about 8 years of learning unlearning and relearning.

To all those that have been part of my Journalism Journey I cannot thank you enough.

I am here to let you know that the Journey is coming to an end. pic.twitter.com/kyQmtYtukM — Zahra Namuli (@Zahranamuli) November 29, 2022

Good luck Zahra in your next chapter of life!