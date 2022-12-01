Time and again there has always been a debate about whether two individuals in a relationship must have sex before or after marriage.

Based on the church setting, individuals in a relationship are only allowed to have intimacy only after taking their marriage vows.

In the day-to-day world, many individuals no longer go by the church setting as they usually go for it before taking their marital vows.

During an interview, renowned city comedian Patrick Salvador was asked to give his take about whether it is okay for one to get into marriage with their partner before making love.

The comedian responded by saying he believes in sex before marriage and went ahead to explain that it is needed in order for someone to avoid disappointments in marriage.

Patrick Salvador is married to his beautiful wife Daphne Frankstock and the couple is blessed with three children.

He made the revelation in an interview on Galaxy FM: