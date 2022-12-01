Next Media TV presenter Remmie Nakitto alias Precious Remmie has vowed to go down with whoever will try to insult her mother again.

The Sanyuka TV presenter lashed out at social media users who always make striking comments about other people’s parents whenever they’re posted online.

Precious Remmie spoke her mind following a backlash she had with social media users in 2019 when she shared photos of her mother as she celebrated her birthday.

Most people call my mother, my grandmother. There are times when you post her pictures on social media, and a brainless person says, “but that looks like your grandmother.” Most people don’t understand that a parent is the earthly God and that some things are not supposed to be talked about. Precious Remmie

She went ahead to bash social media users saying that having data of Shs500 does not give them the authority to comment on everything that others post on their social media pages.

Precious Remmie emphasized that she feels very hurt whenever someone abuses her mother and vowed to fight with whoever will insult her mother.

Because they have data of Shs500, they think they can comment anyway they want. I feel bad when someone abuses my mother. I feel bad when someone abuses someone’s father. I swore to die with someone who abuses my mother. If you want peace with me, don’t talk about my mother because you don’t know where we’ve come from. My mother is my everything. Remmie added

Remmie a.k.a Ray P went ahead and showered her mother with love. She has in the past taken her on trips abroad just to have some fun.

She also constructed for her a home in order to make sure that she lives a comfortable lifestyle with fewer hustles.