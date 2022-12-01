Nile Breweries Limited – NBL, the brewers of Club Pilsener have announced their sponsorship of singer Sheebah Karungi better known as Queen Sheebah a.k.a Swag Mama on her upcoming concert dubbed ‘Sheebah Live At Serena’.

The sponsorship package which will include cash, advertising, and other logistical support was announced at a press conference held Thursday 1st December 2022 at Kampala Serena Hotel.

“Club Pilsener, music is in our DNA and we know that music is one of the biggest passion points for Ugandans. We are always happy to be part of musical experiences because it’s through such that we get to interact with our consumers and share good vibes with them,” said Joel Galla, NBL Brand Manager for Club and Premiums.

Sheebah has been a key figure in Uganda’s entertainment industry over time; releasing some big bangers that have seen her rise to take her seat among the top Ugandan female musicians.

With Ice Cream, Mundongo, Nkwatako, Farmer, Kisasi Kimu, Nakyuka, Muwoomya, among others she has created some of the biggest club anthems in the country.

“Ugandan music in particular has grown so big and it is artistes like Queen Sheebah that have played a big role in propelling the industry further. We have previously worked with Queen Sheebah (ClubBeatzAtHome) and we have no doubt that she will deliver an awesome performance come the 9th & 10th of December,” Joel added.

Bukenya Edriisa, the artiste’s manager thanked Nile Breweries Limited for choosing to support Queen Sheebah saying that it was a good decision and that they wouldn’t regret it.

“Sheebah has put in a lot of work in her music career and it’s exciting to see that brands like Club Pilsener have recognized her effort over and over, particularly with the Club Pilsener Teams campaign, the Club Beats At Home and now choosing to give her a push on her 2-day Concert.”

“As a team, we have prepared for this Concert for a while now and we would like to assure Queen Sheebah’s fans, the Sheebaholics out there that this will be more than just an ordinary concert, it will be an experience that you will live to talk about,” he added.

Sheebah Karungi’s vocal prowess and dance moves groomed from the fact that she was a great dancer even before getting fully mainstream with her music career are an addition to what makes her one dope performer that any reveler would want to watch on stage.

This is the first time Sheebah is staging a concert since the lifting of the two-year lockdown that was imposed due to the Covid19 outbreak. It is also her first time to stage a statement 2 day concert at Kampala Serena Hotel.

Revelers will part with 150k for General Access and 3 million for a table of eight people.