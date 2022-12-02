It is almost a year since singer Cindy Sanyu welcomed her first child in marriage with the love of her life Prynce Joel Okuyo.

The rumors circulating reveal that mid-next year, she might yet again drop another baby following speculations that she is baking a ban in her oven.

If the speculations are true, the baby will be the couple’s second child together but the third in total for Cindy Sanyu because she had a child before starting an affair with Prynce Okuyo.

What is amusing to the public and fans, is the speed at which Cindy Sanyu and her hubby are expanding their family.

In early January, the couple welcomed a baby girl. Cindy Sanyu is yet to come clear about the rumors about her supposed pregnancy.