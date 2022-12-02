Singer-turned-presidential advisor Jennifer Nakangubi alias Full Figure’s exchange of verbal barbs with TikTokers is not about to end now.

The bad blood between Full Figure and a section of other TikTokers intensified following the imprisonment of Dr. Cephco and MC Chumi.

The two and one other we only identified as Sarah, were yesterday remanded to Kitalya prison until the 15th of December 2022 after they appeared before the Chief Magistrates Court in Makindye.

The trio was slapped with charges related to threatening to kill Full Figure and spreading abusive and vulgar words with the aim of disturbing her peace and privacy.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges before being sent to Kitalya prison for two weeks as further investigations take shape.

Mbu.ug understands that there is a list of other TikTokers who are still being hunted to face the law over similar charges.

This is not the first time Full Figure has been at arms with MC Chumi and Dr. Cephco. Earlier this year, MC Chumi accused Full Figure of attacking and beating her severely.

The trio will return to court on the 15th of December for their second case hearing.