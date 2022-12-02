DCM Empire dancehall singer Mudra D’ Viral has come clean on allegations related to plagiarizing up-and-rising artists’ songs.

Born Alfa Sebunya, rose to the limelight in 2019 during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown following his smash hit single “Muyayu” and has since never looked back.

He now has a trending jam titled “Balo Balo” that is rocking the airwaves and amassing air rotation on different media outlets.

The song has garnered massive TikTok challenges from different celebrities, public figures, and media personalities from Uganda’s neighboring countries.

Apparently, Mudra D’Viral is on the spot on allegations of plagiarizing upcoming artists’ songs. He is being accused by a student known as David who claims that stole his “Koza Wano, Koza Wali” song to come up with his own titled “Salawano”.

In his defense, Mudra denied the reports that were made by David as he set the record straight by noting that he composes and writes his own music.

He went ahead to state that he has no time of meeting the accuser to discuss the baseless allegations he is spreading in the media.

What I can tell that boy with baseless claims is that we have nothing to talk about because I write my own music. There is no way I can steal what is mine. Mudra