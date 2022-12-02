Seasoned media personality Jonathan Nalebo and his wife Enid Mirembe welcomed a new bundle of joy to their family on Thursday.

The couple announced the arrival of their baby through social media with Nalebo breaking the news by sharing photos of him holding the baby with his followers.

The former Galaxy FM presenter disclosed that his wife gave birth on 29th November 2022 and thereafter revealed that they had christened their baby, Mukwaya Janyce Nalebo Kyakuwaile.

My Home has a new member -Mukwaya Janyce Nalebo Kyakuwaile…29/11/22. To Enid Mirembe let’s do this neera neera sweet baibi. Jonathan Nalebo

Based on the photos shared, both the mother and baby are fine and in good health. The couple is blessed with two children now.

Congratulations Nalebo and Mirembe upon growing your family with a new member!