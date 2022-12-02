South African artist Costa Titch and Nigerian wonderboy Ruger are both set to return to Uganda for another performance on New Year’s Eve this month.

Previously a dancer, Costa Tsobanoglou, popularly known as, Costa Titch is a South African rapper and songwriter born in 1995.

His unique style of rapping and dancing has made him popular across the continent and globally since his debut.

He performed alongside Adekunle Gold in Uganda on 16th July 2022 at the Club Dome Experience which happened at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Ruger, real name Michael Adebayo Olayinka, on the other hand, as well performed in Uganda at the same venue in February.

The two performers will be back in Uganda on 31st December 2022 at the Garden City rooftop courtesy of Kash Events.

The organizers who are quite new in the business revealed that the concert will showcase a new concept in Uganda’s entertainment industry

“We are newcomers in the industry but pioneers in the entrepreneurship world reason we are ambitiously envisioned to giving revelers more for their money’s worth come this historic day,” Kash Events revealed.

They promise to put up quality production and groundbreaking performances at the event that will also feature several local performers.

The event which is set to be hosted by Sheila Gashumba will feature deejays; Vee, Fame, and Maker Breaker, plus artists like Vinka, Kataleya and Kandle, among others set to be announced in coming weeks.