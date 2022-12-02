Award-winning Ugandan Actress Leila Nakabira was left speechless after meeting Black Panther and ‘The Woman King’ star Viola Davis.

Now based in the United States of America, Leila Nakabira’s popularity back home has sort of diminished as she no longer makes public appearances like she used to.

Nonetheless, back in the States, she is making big strides in the film industry, and while at it, she has crossed paths with some of the most famous actors.

One of those is Viola Davis!

Viola Davis is an American actress and producer. She is the recipient of various accolades, including an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and two Tony Awards, she is the only African-American to achieve the Triple Crown of Acting.

She is known for her award-winning performances in the TV series ‘How to Get Away With Murder,’ the Broadway productions of ‘King Hedley II’ and ‘Fences’ and its film adaptation.

Leilah Nakabira met the ‘The Woman King’ actor in the USA and the young filmmaker could not believe her eyes.

Through her Instagram, Nakabira narrated what an amazing experience it was and the little chat they had:

“It has been an amazing moment meeting the incredible Ms. Viola Davis, for a minute I didn’t know what to say to her. Matter of fact I don’t remember what I told her. I was seated all the way in the back, and seriously I had no hope I could meet her.

“After her one-on-one, something deep inside me told me to get up on my feet and just follow, my heart was racing. She was standing backstage at the photo booth taking pictures with Jameela Jamil. I felt like this was my moment. In my acting career, no one has inspired me like she has.

“I hugged her so tight! From her movies to her personal story #findingme @findingmebook and speeches, she asked me my name and where I come from. I forgot all the important questions like how do I get to work with @juveeproductions even after she introduced her husband Mr Julius Tennon.

“It was an honor sharing space with her and listening to her speak, she is such a force. People who know me also know how special that moment is to me.”