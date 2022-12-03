Musician Moses Sserwada alias Sweet Kid has disclosed that he has never tasted alcohol nor used any drugs plus other toxic substances for the whole while he has been active in the music industry.

The “Mama Brenda” singer said that he avoided using toxic substances because his parents always warmed him about their dangers.

He stated that his parents even threatened to banish him from home if he lost track of his life due to fame like fellow singers.

I don’t know how alcohol tastes despite being a passionate musician and all that comes along with celebrity fame. I never tasted any alcohol or drugs because my parents threatened to banish me from home if I lost track of my life. Sweet Kid

For him, family was more important than anything else and he decided to focus more on music and other businesses.

Sweet Kid relocated to Germany in search of greener pastures and looks forward to bettering his life and family.

He returned to Kampala this week for a performance this weekend and he will be jetting back to Germany where he is currently based.

While sharing with Faridah Nakazibwe on the Mwasuze Mutya show, Sweet Kid applauded celebrities’ wives for their persistence and patience saying it is not easy to fit in their shoes due to the temptations musicians face.

Being a musician comes with so many temptations and on this note, I would like to applaud all wives to musicians for their persistence and patience. Sweet Kid