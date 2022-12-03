Former Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) president Sophie Gombya’s rapid weight gain recently sparked off pregnancy rumours.

The claims have been circulating that she is heavily pregnant with her husband Sam Gombya due to the weight she has recently added.

She has, however, opened up and denied the allegations by stressing that the changes in her body are due to a stress-free life she is living at the moment.

In an interview on Spark TV, Sophie made it clear that she is not ready to give birth again.

She noted that she gave birth to her last born a few years back.

She even dared the interviewer to touch her belly and confirm that she is not pregnant which he declined to do thus putting the rumours to bed.

The singer said she loves her weight because she is not worried about raising children anymore.