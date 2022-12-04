Uganda Police have confirmed an accident that occurred at Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago’s residence in Mengo on Saturday night involving a Subaru.

According to a statement released by the Police, a vehicle allegedly lost control and rammed through the gate and into the residence of Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago in Mengo.

“The territorial police at Old Kampala registered a serious accident where a vehicle, Subaru, silver in color registration number UAJ 704K allegedly lost control and rammed into the residence of the Lord Mayor for Kampala Elias Lukwago,” the statement released by the Assistant Superintendent of Police and Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire reads.

The accident happened at Lukwago Road, Mengo, in Rubaga Division Saturday at about 7 pm on Saturday 3rd December 2022. It was established that the vehicle had two occupants; the driver identified as Fred Kiweewa, and a lady identified as Mariam.

Mariam, the passenger, is said to have sustained injuries and was admitted to Mulago hospital. The driver was detained at Old Kampala Police Division as investigations on the cause of the accident took course.

“Mariam sustained minor injuries and is admitted at Mulago hospital while Kiweewa is now detained at Old Kampala Police Division as investigations into the matter continue. Our team responded at the residence of the Lord Mayor to establish the facts behind the accident and more findings will be communicated in due course,” Police further revealed.

The Lord Mayor and his family were physically unharmed in the bizarre occurrence!

Erias Lukwago on the incident

Speaking about the accident, Erias Lukwago described it as “weird and horrible” and the driver “reckless.” He noted that the car flung the gate open and rammed into the pillar at the entrance of the sitting room at his home.

He remembers the bang shocking the house occupants including the children who were watching a football game.