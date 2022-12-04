Ugandan singer Ang3lina could not hide her excitement after artwork for her new song ‘Baby Oh’ was displayed on New York’s Times Square Billboard.

“What a way to end 2022. ‘Baby Oh on the big screens, New York Times Square,” a caption read on Ang3lina’s Twitter handle on Saturday.

Ang3lina, real name Angella Nabuufu is a 25-year-old Ugandan Singer, Songwriter, and Producer based in the United Kingdom

In a recent interview 20 Questions with Mbu.ug, the singer opened up about her dreams of securing BET and Grammy awards nominations in the future.

It seems like her new project ‘Baby Oh’ on which she features Just Zoey is propelling her in the right direction toward the realization of her dreams.

On Saturday, she shared a video on her platforms showing artwork of the song being displayed on the billboards of the New York Times Square.

In Uganda, only the likes of Bobi Wine, Eddy Kenzo, Azawi, and Spice Diana have been able to have their projects displayed on Times Square billboards.

