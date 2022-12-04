On his new project titled ‘Rainfall Girl’, renowned producer HerbertSkillz secures the services of Grammy awards nominee Eddy Kenzo.

HerbertSkillz’s latest work with Grammy-nominated singer Eddy Kenzo is a very catchy tune even on first listen.

‘Rainfall Girl’ was produced, mixed, and mastered by HerbertSkillz himself at Sound Makers Music Studios.

The two artistes blend perfectly together on the song to form a very warm and endearing sound, which we are sure everyone will love.

Also Read: Herbertskillz, Sound Makers Music receive Billboard plaque for “In My Arms”

The lyrics were composed and written jointly by Herbert Skillz, Eddy Kenzo, Dreko Helpa, and Joshua.

In the song, the artistes emphasize sticking to your partner in both the good and bad times, in the sunshine and rainfall.

This new release is already available now on all streaming platforms. Check it out here: