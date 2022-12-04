Kataleya and Kandle secure the services of Yese Oman Rafiki, Eli Arkhis, and Sasha Vybz on their new project dubbed ‘Halleluyah’.

Produced by Eli Arkhis, the duo’s new song ‘Halleluyah’ is a love song like several others the young artists have dropped in recent months.

This time, however, the Theron Music singers try out a different style which will get you grooving while you listen to the lyrics with a deep-lying message.

“Halleluyah to the love we had, Halleluyah finally now I got you,” goes part of the chorus as written by Yese Oman Rafiki.

Also Read: Kataleya and Kandle among Audiomack Africa’s Top 10 artists to watch

On the visuals, Sasha Vybz outdoes himself in trying to fuse the celebration theme in the song with the matching storyline.

The costumes and the vibe in the video will have your eyes glued to the screen from start to finish and those are two aspects the duo has mastered within their magical first year in the industry.

Check out the visuals below: