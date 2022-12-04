Rema Namakula’s husband Dr. Hamza Ssebunya and Grammy award nominee Eddy Kenzo met in Zanzibar where the latter is for music-related business.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the Big Talent Entertainment boss Eddy Kenzo is seen posing for a photo with five other men.

On his immediate left is Dr. Hamza Ssebunya – the current husband to his ex-lover and baby mama Rema Namakula.

Having posted the video on his TikTok account, Kenzo revealed how he was meeting Hamza for the very first time.

He further noted that “it was nice” meeting Hamza and that they had a little chat in the presence of family, friends, and Sheikh Hassan.

It was nice meeting my brother Dr Hamza for the first time, netunyumyamu in the presence of family, friends and Sheik Hassan. Eddy kenzo

In a tweet, Kenzo further noted that he could not just pass by Dr. Hamza because of a chat he had with the late Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata.

“Before nga sheik muzata tanatuva kumaso namusanga nemubuzako era netunyumya. Bwenasanze Dr Hamza Sebunya nga siyinza muyitako buyisi mukama katonda ayagala nyo emirembe I’m glad we met and greet, stay blessed brother. One love always Dr Sebunya,” Kenzo tweeted.

The video has since attracted reactions on social media with several netizens applauding the maturity showcased by both Hamza and Kenzo.

Others, however, have been quick to point out the tension which they feel is quite visible in the video. Take a gaze and let us know what you think: