Former TNS singer Sheebah Samali Karungi says she is unfazed by critics who have for long thrown shade at whatever she lays her hands on.

The self-styled Swagg Mama hit hard at individuals who doubt that she can pull off a two-day concert at Kampala Serena Hotel.

She stressed that she is in a transformation process and wants to be a better version of herself and that criticism is not a new thing to her.

Sheebah went ahead to note that she has always been underestimated and despised ever since she joined the music business and for that case, it is not something she gives much attention.

Growing up is a gift and you have to thank God for. You decide to stop doing certain things and start doing things that make you a better person. I’m in my transformation stage. I’m transforming into another person, but a better version of who I am, or who I was. People who talk, that’s not new to me. I’ve always been doubted. I’ve always been underestimated. I’ve been despised ever since I joined the music industry. So, it’s not something I give atteention. Regardless of what they said, I’m here. It’s more about believing in myself, than them believing in me. Sheebah

She assured the public that she highly believes in herself and told her doubters that if they can’t put her down, they should instead just join her.

After I believe in myself, they will believe in me. Haven’t you heard of the saying, “if you can’t beat them, join them”? So, they won’t be able to beat me, they will join me at a certain point. Also, if you focus more on what people are saying, you can’t win. People have always told me I can’t handle, right from when I joined dancing. Sheebah

She used the opportunity to rally her fans to throng Serena Hotel in mammoth numbers to show her love and support for her two-day concert promising that everything is going to be top-notch, from the stage to the performances.

Sheebah’s concert will be held on December 9th and 10th at the hotel’s Victoria Hall. She will then head to Freedom City on December 11th, Kyotera on December 16th, Mbarara on December 17th, and conclude with Fortportal on December 18th.