Dancehall singer Nutty Neithan, famously known for his trademark singing style, has disclosed that he is planning to revive his music career by dropping a brand new music album.

The “Bakuwe Kyonywa” fame singer made the revelation during an interview on Sanyuka TV as he shared some of the plans he has in store for his music lovers.

Born Nathan Wamawungo, Nutty revealed that his new music album titled “Undisputed” consists of six tracks.

The songs on the EP include; Mmala Mmala, Nsanga Mukibbaala Kyo, Ompomera Awo, In Deh, I Neva Knew, and Kusala Dansie.

He promised that the album has songs that are groundbreaking and that dancehall lovers will be thrilled with the kind of musical content he has in store.

Nutty Neithan is one of the dancehall artists who set the pace in the music business when he released a couple of bangers that earned him a name on the dancehall scene besides the likes of Peter Miles, the late AK-47, and King Michael.

Nutty Neithan faded off the music charts around 2017 and has since struggled to find a jam that will bring him back on the scene.

Now could be the time though and we are all here for it!