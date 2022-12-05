Award-winning Kenyan-Mexican Actress Lupita Nyong’o loves a selfie moment. We look at her best selfie moments from the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ movie shoot.

Lupita Nyong’o’s love for photos is a public secret but none supersedes her addiction to selfies. Even on the red card, she will ship her phone out and take a selfie.

During the shooting of the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ film, Lupita had her phone in her hands and she gave us some really beautiful selfies.

Take a gaze:

About Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a 2022 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Black Panther. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is the sequel to Black Panther (2018) and the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

It was Directed by Ryan Coogler, who co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole. It stars the likes of Letitia Wright as Shuri/Black Panther, alongside Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Martin Freeman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Angela Bassett.

In the film, the leaders of Wakanda fight to protect their nation in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.