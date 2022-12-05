Over the weekend, the late Sheikh Nooh Muzaata Batte’s heir was named in a Dduwa Ismalic setting that was attended by a big congregation.

The selected heir of the late Sheikh Muzaata is identified to be Amujad Muzaata and his selection was made public through publications and broadcast on Salaam TV.

Amujad Muzaata’s selection as the late Nooh Muzaata’s heir seems to have not gone down well with the late’s ex-wife Dr Kulthum Nabunya Gumisiriza.

Dr Kulthum who anticipated that her son, Anwar Ssesanga would be selected to be the heir was left disappointed as Amujad Muzaata was crowned to take up the legacy of his father.

She took to her WhatsApp status and vented out her frustrations as she questioned why the heir was made to wear a backcloth.

She revealed that the late used to fear the barkcloth when he was still alive.

Naye ddala muyinza mutya okuddira omwana wo’musajja eyali akulira ddawa nemumwambaza embugo? Yiii kale my heart is bleeding. Sheik yali atya no’lubugo for your information. Dr. Kulthum

The installation of Amujad Muzaata as the late Sheikh Nooh Muzaata Batte’s heir was based on the Will left by the late.

Before Amujad was selected to be the late Muzaata’s heir, there was a conflict of interest as Dr Kulthum was involved in a verbal barb with her co-wives over who should be the heir.