The last time we published a story about faded singer Jingo Sho, born Sam Bugingo, was when he was being accused by his ex-lover Barbra Nassuwa of being a deadbeat dad.

Jingo Sho’s ex-baby mama accused him of not taking care of his now 22-year-old daughter, Bridget Abigail Nanyonga, a name she claimed was given to her by Jingo Sho’s mother.

Nassuwa explained that they met at an early age in 2000 while still in school at St. Denis, Ggaba. when Jingo Sho had just finished his UCE final exams whereas she was in S.2.

Despite Nassuwa going public to expose Jingo Sho, the ‘Mutudize Federo’ singer did not respond to the allegations.

The fresh updates we have so far gathered from the Busabala-based singer is that he is in preparations to hold holy matrimonial ceremonies.

Mbu.ug landed on a video clip of the singer holding wedding meetings that went on for long till late in the night.

In the video, Jingo Sho together with his wife Babirye are seen decked in matching Ankara outfits as they cast wide smiles while sharing information about their wedding plans.

According to the information, the couple will say their marital vows at Pastor Robert Kayanja’s church at Rubaga Miracle Center.