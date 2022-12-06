Bettinah Tianah, and Fine Urban – a top East African construction and interiors firm – have today unveiled a luxury smart house via their YouTube channel.

Located in the heart of Uganda, Entebbe to be specific, this smart house is beautifully designed with all the intricate details that make a modern house.

The unveiling is done by Bettinah Tianah, the firm’s freshly minted brand ambassador, who takes viewers around the houses showcasing its exquisite architecture.

From the front door to the elegant staircase leading up to the master bedroom, every aspect of this house has been carefully designed to make it feel like royalty.

The house also features a fully furnished kitchen, dining area, living room, and 5 bedrooms. The bedrooms are en-suite and full-size with built-in wardrobes.

There is also an extra-large balcony which gives expansive views and an area to unwind after a long busy day.

Fine Urban’s goal is to provide high-end quality-driven design services for residential and commercial clients. The firm is also leading in its efforts to create brand awareness and also strengthen direct communication with potential clients utilizing digital marketing.

This direction is in tandem with the firm’s ‘inside to outside’ design methodology, “which means, we start with our client’s needs, rather than their dreams or expectations,” according to their brand brief.

This beautiful luxury smart house is one of the many projects in Uganda yet to be unveiled. Head to @fineurbaninteriors YouTube channel to watch how they are bringing this dream into a reality.

Watch the unveiling below:

